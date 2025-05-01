Smith-Shawver appears on track to make another start during Atlanta's four-game series versus Cincinnati that begins Monday after he was struck in the right elbow by a line drive during his start in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rockies, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

After getting the call back from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Smith-Shawver stepped into the rotation and tossed 5.1 innings of two-run ball before leaving after 59 pitches when he was on the receiving end of a 105-mile-per-hour line drive. According to Wiley Ballard of FanDuel Sports Network South, Smith-Shawver said he was fortunate that the line drive caught him on the "meaty part" of the forearm, and follow-up X-rays on his arm revealed no fracture to his elbow. Atlanta has not yet officially confirmed Smith-Shawver for his next start, but he appears to line up for Monday's series opener with the Reds at Truist Park.