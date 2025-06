Atlanta recalled Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

With Chris Sale (ribs) headed to the injured list, Atlanta will bring up Cox to provide the club with some extra bullpen depth. The 28-year-old southpaw hasn't appeared in an MLB game yet this year, but he owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 26.2 innings split between Atlanta's and Kansas City's Triple-A affiliates.