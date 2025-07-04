Elder (2-6) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Angels, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Elder's rough stretch dragged into Thursday's start, as he allowed at least four runs and seven hits in his fourth straight outing. His ERA once stood at a palatable 4.08 for the season following a brilliant 12-strikeout performance in his June 7 start, but that figure has since ballooned to 5.92 for the year. The right-hander has a disastrous 12.64 ERA, 2.81 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB over his last four appearances (15.2 frames), so he doesn't shape up as a particularly appealing fantasy option against the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park his next time out.