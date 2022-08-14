Elder will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Elder was recalled prior to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He has recently thrown in long relief at the big-league level, though he had consistently worked at least six innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. He should have a good chance to work five innings -- pending his effectiveness -- as a result. Across 21.1 innings in the majors this season, Elder has maintained a 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB.