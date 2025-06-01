Elder (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Elder got off to a rocky start Sunday, giving up a three-run, two-out triple to Trevor Story in the first inning. While the right-hander managed to limit the damage there, Atlanta couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual 3-1 defeat. Elder pitched well in his first stint in the majors earlier this season, posting quality starts in four of his last five outings before returning to Triple-A. With AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) slated for season-ending surgery, Elder figures to remain in Atlanta's rotation moving forward. His ERA sits at 4.56 with a 1.30 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across nine starts (49.1 innings) this year.