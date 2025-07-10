Elder (3-6) earned the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings.

Elder logged his second-longest outing of the season, trailing only his eight-inning, 12-strikeout performance against San Francisco on June 7. The right-hander racked up an outstanding 24 whiffs Wednesday, setting a new career-high mark in that category. Elder was in dire need of a positive performance, as he had logged a 12.64 ERA, 2.81 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB over his previous four starts spanning 15.2 frames.