Elder could begin the season as Atlanta's No. 5 starter with Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 60-day IL, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta's pitching depth will be tested right out of the gate, with Elder, Joey Wentz and prospect Hurston Waldrep viewed as the top candidates to fill in for Schwellenbach. Elder made 28 starts for the team in 2025, and while his overall 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB over 156.1 innings weren't very encouraging, the right-hander did have a strong finish to the campaign with a 2.82 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB over his final seven starts and 44.2 innings. Both Wentz and Elder are out of minor-league options, giving them a leg up on Waldrep for a spot on the 26-man roster -- either as the fifth starter or as a long man in the bullpen.