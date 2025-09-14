Braves' Bryce Elder: Gives up six runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elder (7-10) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings.
Elder managed to generate 17 whiffs on 89 pitches (58 strikes), but he gave up three runs in both the second and third innings, with the Astros' scoring barrage capped off by a two-run homer by Christian Walker in the third. Saturday ended Elder's streak of quality starts at four, and the 10 hits he yielded match a season high. He now sits at a 5.56 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 142.1 innings this season. Elder will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Tigers.
More News
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Strong run continues in seventh win•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Keeps Cubs in check in win•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Stifles Philly in no-decision•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Logs quality start in no-decision•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Pummeled by White Sox on Tuesday•
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Rights ship with win•