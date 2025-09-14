Elder (7-10) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings.

Elder managed to generate 17 whiffs on 89 pitches (58 strikes), but he gave up three runs in both the second and third innings, with the Astros' scoring barrage capped off by a two-run homer by Christian Walker in the third. Saturday ended Elder's streak of quality starts at four, and the 10 hits he yielded match a season high. He now sits at a 5.56 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 142.1 innings this season. Elder will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Tigers.