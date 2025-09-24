Elder (8-11) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out seven.

While Elder was stuck with the loss, the right-hander made it through seven innings for the fourth time in his last six starts -- he's posted a 2.79 ERA in that span (38.2 innings). Elder will likely wrap up an up-and-down campaign with a 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB across 28 outings (156.1 innings).