Elder (4-7) allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus Texas.

Elder got into trouble, allowing a three-run double to Wyatt Langford in the first inning. The Rangers didn't slow down until they chased Elder in the third. The 26-year-old has allowed 17 runs over 19.1 innings across four starts in July, and he fell short of the four-inning mark for the third time in seven outings with Sunday's poor performance. Overall, he's at a 6.29 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 73:35 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 17 starts. Atlanta's rotation has been hammered by injuries -- Elder is one of three healthy starters currently on the roster, which is likely to need reinforcements over the coming week. Elder's next start is projected to be on the road at Cincinnati.