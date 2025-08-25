Elder did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Elder surrendered a two-run homer in the second inning but bounced back with four scoreless frames to close out his outing. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent in August, logging three quality starts while giving up 13 runs across his other two appearances. He'll take a 6.12 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 96:45 K:BB over 117.2 innings into a road matchup with the Phillies next weekend.