Atlanta will recall Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Tuesday's game between Atlanta and St. Louis getting pushed back a day due to rain, Elder will get a chance to make a spot start during Wednesday's nightcap. The 25-year-old owns a 6.46 ERA and 1.94 WHIP through 23.2 innings across five MLB starts this season, and he allowed six earned runs in four innings during his most recent outing with Gwinnett last Thursday.