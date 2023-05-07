Elder did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings against Baltimore. He struck out four.

It wasn't Elder's sharpest outing of the season, allowing four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings, but he was able to navigate through traffic, holding the Orioles to just one run. The 24-year-old Elder has now allowed just one run over his last two starts (12.1 innings). He's 3-0 this season with an excellent 1.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB through seven starts. While he's due for some regression, Edler's been able to limit damage throughout the year thanks to a 57.6 percent ground ball rate.