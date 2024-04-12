Elder is a top candidate to fill Atlanta's vacant rotation spot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta needs to fill the rotation spot of Spencer Strider (elbow), and there are a number of candidates to step into the role. Elder experienced plenty of success in the majors last year, as he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 173.2 innings. He faded down the stretch, however, and then failed to secure a rotation spot out of spring training. The team's current plans should become clearer this weekend, as Elder is currently expected to start Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett, which would in turn make him unavailable to start Tuesday for Atlanta. Dylan Dodd is the other top candidate for a promotion, while Darius Vines is also in the mix.