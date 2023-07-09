Elder (7-2) was charged with the loss Sunday in Tampa Bay after he gave up seven runs on six hits and four walks across 3.1 innings. He did not record any strikeouts.

The rookie right-hander generated just four swinging strikes on 69 pitches as the Rays struck for four runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth. It's the first time in 18 starts this season Elder failed to pitch at least five frames, and the seven runs allowed are also a season worst. Even with Sunday's poor showing, the 24-year-old still finished the first half of the campaign with a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB in 106 innings.