Elder (4-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings as Atlanta downed the Mets 6-4. He struck out eight.

A pair of two-run homers in the third inning by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso accounted for all the Mets' offense, but Elder settled down after that and gave his team a chance to come back. The eight K's were a season high for the 24-year-old righty, and Elder will take a sharp 2.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home this weekend against the Nationals.