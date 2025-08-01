Elder (4-8) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings as Atlanta was downed 3-2 by the Reds. He struck out five.

The right-hander pitched well and kept Cincinnati off the board until the sixth inning, but a lack of run support forced Elder to settle for his seventh quality start of the year instead of a win. It was a solid rebound effort after he'd been shellacked for eight runs in 2.2 innings in his prior outing, but Elder still carries a 7.38 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB through 50 innings since he rejoined the big-league staff at the beginning of June. Injuries will keep Elder in the rotation, but his volatility makes him a risky fantasy option heading into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.