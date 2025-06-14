Elder took a no-decision Friday against the Rockies, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

On the heels of fanning a career-high 12 in his last start, Elder floundered in a favorable spot at home versus the woeful Rockies. The 26-year-old right-hander's two punchouts matched a season low, and he tossed a season-low 3.1 frames. Elder holds a serviceable 4.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 60.2 innings in 2025, but he may not be as appealing a streamer his next time out versus a Mets team that's slugging a robust .471 against righties over their last 34 games.