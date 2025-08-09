Elder (4-9) took the loss against Miami on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings.

Elder was under pressure for most of the outing, frequently working with runners on base, and Miami took advantage by scoring in three straight frames, highlighted by Heriberto Hernandez launching a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The right-hander has struggled mightily since the All-Star break, posting an 8.75 ERA with six losses and eight home runs allowed over 39.1 innings in eight starts. He's lined up to face the Mets on the road in his next outing.