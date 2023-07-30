Elder (8-2) earned the win over Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Elder was both efficient and effective in the outing, needing just 86 pitches (59 strikes) to get through seven innings. The right-hander pitched to contact, notching just six swinging strikes and three punchouts, but picked up his 13th quality start of the campaign -- tied for fourth-most in the majors. Elder looked like he could be hitting a wall when he allowed a combined 14 runs (12 earned) across a pair of starts in mid-July, but he's since bounced back to finish the month with consecutive strong outings during which he's yielded just three runs over 13 frames.