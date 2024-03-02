Elder gave up three runs on four hits over three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He struck out three without walking a batter,

The 24-year-old right-hander wasn't hit particularly hard, giving up a double to Ryan O'Hearn in addition to three singles, but it was still his second straight shaky performance to begin the spring. Elder is battling Reynaldo Lopez and AJ Smith-Shawver for Atlanta's fifth starter role to begin the season, but he may need to turn things around quickly to stay in the mix despite the fact that he made 31 big-league starts in 2023 and delivered a respectable 3.81 ERA and .128 WHIP.