Braves' Chris Sale: Takes loss despite strong outing

Sale (8-5) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Sale turned in another great performance, throwing 66 of his 103 pitches for strikes while generating 13 whiffs. Both runs he allowed came in the fourth inning, and he exited in the sixth having received no run support from Atlanta's offense. While the veteran left-hander continues to pitch at an elite level, he has now failed to complete six innings in three straight starts after reaching that mark in nine of his first 10 outings this season. Through 78.1 innings, Sale ranks top-five in MLB in ERA (2.30) and strikeouts (92). The 37-year-old is currently lined up to face San Francisco in his next start.