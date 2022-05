McHugh didn't allow a baserunner in two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Despite his own line being clean, McHugh got stuck with his second blown save of the season as entered the game with one out in the seventh inning and Atlanta holding a 3-2 lead, and he allowed an inherited runner to score. The veteran righty has been a disappointment so far in 2022, posting a 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings with only one hold.