McHugh (2-1) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-innings victory over the Nationals, giving up one hit and one walks while striking out one over two scoreless innings.

The right-hander kept Washington off the board in the 11th and 12th innings, and got rewarded for his efforts when Atlanta finally pushed across a run. McHugh has been asked to pitch more than one inning in five of nine appearances since returning from the COVID-19 list in mid-June but he's handled the workload well, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings over that stretch with both of his wins on the year. McHugh hasn't recorded a hold since June 5 however, and he doesn't appear to be part of manager Brian Snitker's setup mix at present.