McHugh was placed on the injured list Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The reported positive test aligns with the fact that Atlanta declined to specify both a reason for McHugh's absence and which particular injured list he landed on. The veteran reliever is reportedly vaccinated, which means he'll be eligible to return whenever the illness has run its course, though it's difficult to say exactly when that will happen. Jacob Webb was acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations and will take his place on the roster for now.