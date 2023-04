McHugh (shoulder) told reporters before Saturday's game that he is feeling good and likely to return in the next couple of days, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

McHugh threw 34 pitches over three scoreless innings in a rehab appearance for High-A Rome on Friday. The right-hander will take a couple of days off, and assuming there are no setbacks and McHugh continues to feel well, he should be operating in the Atlanta bullpen by the end of next week.