Atlanta is expected to reinstate McHugh (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

An activation ahead of Monday's series opener with the Marlins had previously been considered, but McHugh will get an extra day to rest up after he stretched out to three innings in his most recent rehab outing Friday with High-A Rome. McHugh, who posted a 2.60 ERA over 58 appearances with Atlanta in 2022 and was off to a strong start to the 2023 campaign before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, should settle back into a versatile setup role for the big club once activated.