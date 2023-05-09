site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta recalled Young from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Young has allowed just one run on three hits and no walks while fanning six over 3.2 frames with the big club this season. He'll provide Atlanta with another left-handed relief option.
