Play

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta

Swanson agreed to a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Swanson had a solid 2019 with a .251/.325/.422 slash line with 17 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 65 RBI in 127 games, and he gets just over $3 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 25-year-old is primed for another season as Atlanta's starting shortstop in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories