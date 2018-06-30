Braves' Dansby Swanson: Bangs out three hits Friday
Swanson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
The shortstop continues to flash occasional sparks at the plate, but for the most part June has been rough for Swanson -- even with Friday's performance, he still only holds a .240/.270/.469 slash line through 24 games on the month. The collapse of his plate discipline seems to be the big driver of his struggles, as Swanson's 6.2 percent walk rate in 2018 is the lowest of his career at any professional level, while his 25.3 percent strikeout rate is the worst of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...