Braves' Dansby Swanson: Bangs out three hits Friday

Swanson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop continues to flash occasional sparks at the plate, but for the most part June has been rough for Swanson -- even with Friday's performance, he still only holds a .240/.270/.469 slash line through 24 games on the month. The collapse of his plate discipline seems to be the big driver of his struggles, as Swanson's 6.2 percent walk rate in 2018 is the lowest of his career at any professional level, while his 25.3 percent strikeout rate is the worst of his career.