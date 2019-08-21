Braves' Dansby Swanson: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday
Swanson (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
He has been sidelined since July 23, and while his recovery has not been as smooth as expected, Swanson is on track to rejoin the team when rosters expand in September. He will be deployed initially as the designated hitter for his first rehab game. In the meantime, Adeiny Hechavarria and Charlie Culberson will get starts at shortstop.
