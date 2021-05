Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a single in Sunday's victory over the Phillies.

Swanson smoked his fourth homer of the year off Aaron Nola in the first inning. The shortstop was 5-for-11 in the series with his division rivals and he is now slashing .226/.299/.387 as Atlanta will expect him to continue to pick it up after a sluggish start to the season.