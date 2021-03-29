Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said he expects Swanson (calf) to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Red Sox, David O'Brien of The Athletic repots.

Swanson was initially scheduled to play in the first half of a two-game set with Boston on Monday, but he was scratched ahead of the contest due to a sore right calf. According to Snitker, Swanson first experienced the injury Sunday and had some lingering tightness Monday following his pregame warmup, so Atlanta decided to play things safe with the shortstop and held him out. Snitker wasn't concerned about the injury, noting that Swanson likely would have played Monday if it had been a regular-season game.