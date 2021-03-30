Swanson (calf) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker suggested that Swanson was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game Boston as a precaution while he managed a sore right calf, and the 27-year-old's return to the lineup a day later seemingly confirms as much. Snitker is rolling out a starting nine Tuesday that would appear to resemble the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Phillies, so Swanson looks like he'll begin the season batting in the bottom half of the order in most games.