Braves' Dansby Swanson: Collects hit in debut
Swanson went 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Swanson played three innings at shortstop in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, manager Brian Snitker wants Swanson to get his "legs under him" before playing back-to-back games, so he'll get Wednesday off before returning to action Friday against the Phillies (Thursday is a scheduled off day for the Braves).
