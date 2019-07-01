Braves' Dansby Swanson: Collects three more hits

Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Swanson registered three hits for the second straight game, raising his batting average 10 points over that span. He is in the midst of a career year at the plate, having already slugged a career-best 15 home runs while setting a pace for career highs in all three slash line categories. On the season, this slash line now sits at .269/.332/.483.