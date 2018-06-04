Braves' Dansby Swanson: Collects two hits
Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, one walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Nationals.
Swanson came through with a timely home run in the seventh to tie the game at two, and he would later double in the ninth before Charlie Culberson drove him in on a long ball. The 24-year-old shortstop is hitting .263 with five home runs and 22 RBI through 44 games this season.
