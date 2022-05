Swanson went 1-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Swanson scored a run in the fifth inning after singling and stealing a pair of bases. He entered May with an unsightly .216 average but he's hitting 312 with nine extra-base hits and six steals this month. The 28-year-old shortstop has swiped eight bags this year and he's now sporting a .778 OPS through 185 plate appearances.