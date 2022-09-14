Swanson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Giants on Tuesday.

Swanson gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run home run off San Francisco starter Jakob Junis in the third inning and added an RBI single in the ninth as an insurance run. After opening September slow, the 28-year-old has batted 10-for-31 with three long balls over his last seven games. Swanson isn't on track to reach last season's mark of 27 homers, but he has a shot at his first 20-20 season with 20 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 142 games.