Braves' Dansby Swanson: Connects on first spring homer

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's exhibition game against the Reds.

His solo shot in the sixth inning off David Hernandez was his first homer of the spring. Swanson's .290/.371/.419 slash line in 35 plate appearances is somewhat encouraging, but the shortstop figures to hit at the bottom of the Braves' order in 2019 -- he was slotted in ninth Monday as the team used a DH -- and his opportunities to make a fantasy impact could be limited.