Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could be activated over weekend

Swanson (wrist) took batting practice on the field Tuesday and will do so again ahead of the Braves' game Wednesday against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Friday.

After taking a week off to let his inflamed left wrist heal, Swanson was cleared to resume swinging a bat Sunday and has steadily increased his activity from there. If Swanson endures no recurring pain in his wrist during batting practice Wednesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker suggested the shortstop would likely head out on a one-day rehab assignment Thursday with Low-A Rome before returning from the DL over the weekend. Once Swanson is back in the fold, he should reclaim an everyday role in the middle infield, resulting Johan Camargo sliding into a utility role.