Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could miss another week
Swanson (foot) will receive treatment in Atlanta during the next few days, and he's not expected to be reinstated from the injured list before the Braves' weekend series with the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson was initially optimistic about his chances of returning from a bruised foot after the 10-day minimum, but it looks as though he could spend another week on the shelf while receiving treatment. The Braves should have a better idea on a timetable for his return later in the week.
