Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could return during road trip
Swanson (foot) could be activated during this upcoming road trip if his first few rehab games with Low-A Rome go well, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
He begins his rehab assignment as the designated hitter Thursday for Rome. The Braves have a three-game series against the Mets that ends Sunday, then a make-up game in Colorado on Monday followed by a two-game series in Toronto, so it's possible Swanson could be an option in weekly leagues next week.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Rehab assignment begins this week•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Increases on-field work•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Resumes fielding drills•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Not ready for fielding work•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Recovery not going as planned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....