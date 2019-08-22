Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could return during road trip

Swanson (foot) could be activated during this upcoming road trip if his first few rehab games with Low-A Rome go well, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He begins his rehab assignment as the designated hitter Thursday for Rome. The Braves have a three-game series against the Mets that ends Sunday, then a make-up game in Colorado on Monday followed by a two-game series in Toronto, so it's possible Swanson could be an option in weekly leagues next week.