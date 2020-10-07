site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Cranks homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Swanson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Marlins in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Swanson homered in the second inning off Pablo Lopez. The 26-year-old broke open the game for Atlanta as he continued to carry over his career-best season where he slashed .274/.345/.464.
