Braves' Dansby Swanson: Day off Friday

Swanson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Swanson started the last 34 games for the Braves and has a .844 OPS with eight homers in that stretch. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop while Swanson is out of the lineup for the fourth time this season.

