Braves' Dansby Swanson: Dealing with head bruise

Swanson sustained a head bruise in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Swanson exited the game after being hit in the head by a Rick Porcello slider, but thankfully didn't suffer a concussion. The 24-year-old is listed day-to-day for now, and it wouldn't be surprising for the Braves to give him a day or two out of the lineup if they wanted to play things safe.

