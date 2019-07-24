Braves' Dansby Swanson: Dealing with soreness

Swanson, who was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Royals, is dealing with unspecified soreness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It may just be general soreness for Swanson, and with the Braves having an off day Thursday, this gives him a couple days to rest up. Johan Camargo gets the start at shortstop, hitting seventh.

