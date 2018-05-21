Braves' Dansby Swanson: Delivers game-winning hit
Swanson went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's walkoff win over the Marlins.
Swanson's lone hit on the day was a big one, as he smoked a line drive into the left field corner to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Despite a short stint on the disabled list, Swanson hasn't missed a beat at the dish, slashing .281/.326/.413 in 30 games. He figures to be a key piece in Atlanta's lineup moving forward barring another injury.
