Braves' Dansby Swanson: Done for regular season

Swanson suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Mets, and an MRI revealed ligament damage that will prematurely end the shortstop's season. He'll receive treatment in Atlanta for the remainder of the regular season before being reevaluated next week to determine his availability for the playoffs. Charlie Culberson figures to fill in at shortstop for the final week of the campaign.