Braves' Dansby Swanson: Doubtful for NLDS
Swanson (hand) is not expected to return in time to make the Braves' NLDS roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson missed the final five games of the regular season after partially tearing a ligament in his left hand. Charlie Culberson will likely be the Braves' starting shortstop against the Dodgers, but Swanson could be ready to return should his team advance to the NLCS without him.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Fails to take cuts•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Still hampered by hand injury•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: May resume swinging bat this weekend•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Done for regular season•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Returns to Atlanta for evaluation•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Heading for MRI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....