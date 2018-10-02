Braves' Dansby Swanson: Doubtful for NLDS

Swanson (hand) is not expected to return in time to make the Braves' NLDS roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson missed the final five games of the regular season after partially tearing a ligament in his left hand. Charlie Culberson will likely be the Braves' starting shortstop against the Dodgers, but Swanson could be ready to return should his team advance to the NLCS without him.